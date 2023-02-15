Wakulla County receives $12 million grant for wastewater projects

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County was granted $12 million from the state to improve sewer infrastructure through the Wastewater Grant Program.

The money will be used to convert neighborhoods that rely on septic systems to use of the county's sewer system.

County officials said this move will help improve stormwater systems in neighborhoods.

The change from septic to sewer will also help the health of the Wakulla Springs basin.

The project is set to stop 18,000 pounds of nitrogen from entering the basin.

"There is definitely a desire to protect our aquifer and for Wakulla Springs basin,” said Wakulla County Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Michelle Metcalf. “It's really important to protect that. It's a beautiful springs, and if we don't protect it, no one will."

The county has received a total of $81 million in funding from the state and the Northwest Florida Water Management District for wastewater projects like this one.

County officials said this current project will connect over 1,500 homes to the Wakulla County sewer system.