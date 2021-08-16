Wakulla County issues voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas ahead of Tropical Storm Fred's arrival.

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday and Wakulla is currently forecast to receive between 4 and 8 inches of rain from Fred.

Those who are on the coast may have already seen storm waters begin to rise. WCSO says it is still predicted to receive a storm surge between 3-5 feet. Storm surge will peak Monday evening between 8:30 and 11.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Monday a shelter will be available at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy.

If you intend on coming to the shelter please remember to bring the following:

-blanket and pillow

-1 small air mattress is permitted, if desired

- if you have any special dietary needs please bring your own food.

-any snacks you wish to have.