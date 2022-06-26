Wakulla County hosts first Storm Preparedness Expo

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County's Emergency Management Team hosted their first Storm Preparedness Expo Saturday at Hudson Park, welcoming about 100 neighbors to learn how to stay safe during weather disasters.

Attendees were able to learn about flood zones, build their hurricane prep buckets, and even participate in a hands-on demonstration of how best to protect their homes.

While meteorologists predict an above-average season this year, EMS director Jennifer Nagy says their goal is to prepare the community for any level of intensity.

"We've had some really bad storms in slow seasons," Nagy said. "So, if you are the area that gets hit, even if it's a slow season, then you need to be ready. So, even in slow seasons, we want people to be prepared, and we're just trying really hard to get that message out that it takes all of us to properly be a resilient community and be able to recover."

