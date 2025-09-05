Wakulla County Economic Development Council celebrates successes of the year and a local leader

WAKULLA SPRINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla Economic Development Council held it's annual Champion's award ceremony Thursday night. They celebrated local leaders and a year of great success economically for Wakulla.



WCEDC held its 5th annual Champion Awards Ceremony to celebrate a great year in economic success.

Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Richard Myhre was honored with the Economic Champion of the Year.

Watch the video above to learn more of the county's economic successes this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla County Economic Development Council promotes growth in our community by bringing new businesses to our neighborhoods. The council says this year has brought great success in growing our local economy.

The economic development council is a public-private partnership between our local government and businesses.

The biggest success of this year was the announcement of Point Blank Enterprises coming to Opportunity Park in Wakulla. This will bring 300 high-wage jobs to the area.

"So we've seen some great things, economic development-wise, in Wakulla County. We see that we have a new air med base here at our airport. So that's a new health care resource that we have," said Julie Dennis, economic development coordinator. "Of course, we have many small businesses and other things opening, which show a thriving economy. And while we're proud of that, and we're proud of the workforce housing that's coming into our community, that's not really the focus of the Wakulla EDC; our focus is to land those new high-wage jobs into our Industrial Park and other areas in the community."

The superintendent of Wakulla County Schools, Richard Myhre, was also named Economic Champion of the Year.

"So Rick Myhre has been a great asset to our community. You can see that through the legacy that he's continuing on through the school district in landing triumph dollars to support workforce development of our youth so that that way when they graduate high school, they can go right into jobs and employment," explained Dennis. "And so he's been a strong advocate for the economic development work of our community and through the EDC."

Superintendent Myhre said he's not accepting the award as an individual but for Wakulla County Schools as a whole, as it's a team from the ground up to support our students.

"I feel the recognition here is really that our schools are so wonderful, that they are the champions of this community," said Myhre.

The school system will be working with the economic development council to help students prepare to work once they graduate.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.