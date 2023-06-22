Wakulla County considered no-kill shelter

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County Animal Services is now part of 22 counties in the state of Florida that are considered no-kill status. According to Bonnie Staubitz, Director of Wakulla County Animal Services, she says it takes a village to get that status.

"It takes eight or nine animals getting out of here a week to make us no-kill," said Staubitz.

Wakulla County Animal Services has a 5 to 8% euthanasia rate which is below the 10% requirement to be considered no-kill.

Staubitz says they're able to maintain that status through the help of rescues, adopters, and volunteers like Sally Noone.

"I've had dogs all my life and I just love them and it's hard for me to see what a dog go through what most of the dogs go through," said Noone.

Sally frequently fosters dogs for the shelter, but she also has two dogs of here own. One of them she adopted last year following a period of fostering. But she doesn't keep every animal she fosters.

"When you're fostering them you want them to get a good home so you can foster some more animals," said Noone. "And it's very hard to give them up but I've done it 11 times so far."

Staubitz says no-kill status could cause more animals to come in, but she hopes that will equal in the amount of animals going out too.

"I hope it brings more adoptions because adoptions are number one to us," said Staubitz. "Getting them out, getting them in new homes is our priority."

Noone encourages people to support the shelter, even if it's just visiting the animals.

"I think if they came to the shelter and saw the animals that they would fall in love with them and it would be good for the animals," said Noone.

Getting to no-kill status takes a lot of work but so does keeping that status. Staubitz encourages people to adopt or volunteer if they can.