Virtual town hall aims to address psychological effects of COVID-19 on millenials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a new push by Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to help encourage vaccines for all age groups eligible.

"The Shot or Not: The Psychological Effects of COVID-19 on Millenials" virtual town hall will have breakout rooms for married and engaged couples, colleges and vaccine hesitancy as well as a general session.

The church's statewide task force is hosting a virtual town hall called shot or not.

The purpose is to debunk misinformation and give people an outlet to ask experts questions about the vaccine.

The event is sponsored by the City of Tallahassee and Leon County.

Reverend Michael Fegins said they've done numerous town halls since the vaccine became eligible and the numbers have shown an increase in vaccines countywide since.

"It is helping people to have more peace about the vaccine and recognize what is and what isn't accurate concerning the vaccine," said Rev. Michael Fegins of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

The town hall starts Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through Zoom, which you can join by clicking here.