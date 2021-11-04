Vintage Tuskegee Airmen plane crashes at TLH airport, runway shut down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A vintage airplane crashed on the runway of Tallahassee International Airport Thursday afternoon and has shut down commercial air traffic until the crash is cleared.

Veronika Vernachio/ABC 27 The scene at Tallahassee International Airport as crews work to clear the crashed plane from the runway.

According to Jim Durwin, Deputy Director of Aviation at the Tallahassee International Airport, a P-51 Mustang tried to take off around 2:15 p.m. when it crashed after leaving the runway while landing.

The plane was tied to the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the airport that runs until Saturday.

Micah Cho/ABC 27 The plane that crashed (pictured above) was a fully restored P-51C Mustang, the iconic signature aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen.

No fires or leaks were reported with this crash. No injuries have been reported to the pilot or any other personnel, according to Durwin.

The airport was closed while first responders worked the crash, but has since reopened. The specific runway, 9-27, is still closed while workers clear the plane from the runway. The other runway is still open but does not handle commercial traffic.

Commercial air traffic has been suspended for the time being, with a timetable being set within the next two hours for reopening, according to Durwin.