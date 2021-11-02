‘Rise Above’ exhibit honoring Tuskegee Airmen makes stop in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From now until Nov. 6, history and aviation fans can take a step back in time with the "Rise Above" exhibit at the Tallahassee International Airport.

The exhibit features the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military pilots in the United States. They were in charge of protecting American bombers from German aircraft in World War II.

Dr. A.J. Brickler who helped bring the exhibit to Tallahassee said he wants all who come to see the World War II plane on display to remember the heroism and bravery of the airmen.

"In addition to the Tuskegee airmen, there were groups of other segregated units, the 761st tank battalion and others that formed segregated units that performed above and beyond and that helped lead to desegregation of the armed forces and to desegregation ultimately of our society," said Dr. Brickler.

You can find the exhibit every day until Nov. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flightline Hangar at the Tallahassee International Airport.