Veterans Day closures, trash schedule changes, and more in Big Bend and Georgia

CITY HERE, Fla. (WTXL) — Government officials in the area announced that they will close administrative offices in observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

While many administrative offices will be closed, some essential services and recreational facilities will remain open.

Here's what residents need to know.

Tallahassee

City of Tallahassee administrative offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

The holiday will also affect some city services, including solid waste collection for customers inside Tallahassee city limits, StarMetro, the Animal Service Center and city-run community centers. Residents should check the city's Veterans Day schedule for details about individual services.

Leon County

Leon County government offices will be closed Wednesday, along with county libraries, community centers, Animal Control and the county's Solid Waste Management Facility, Household Hazardous Waste Center and Rural Waste Service Centers.

Leon County parks and recreation facilities, including parks, greenways, campgrounds and boat landings, will remain open.

All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branches will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, while the Main Library will close at 9 p.m. Libraries will resume normal operating hours Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Solid Waste Management Facility will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and reopen for normal hours Thursday.

Garbage collection will also be pushed back one day for the remainder of the week. Wednesday customers will have their waste collected Thursday, Thursday customers will have collection Friday, and Friday customers will have collection Saturday.

Residents with questions can contact the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at 850-606-1800.

For animal-related emergencies while Animal Control is closed, residents can call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800. The county says the number should be used to report dangerous or aggressive dogs, sick or injured domestic animals and animal cruelty. Calls involving injured wildlife will be forwarded to the St. Francis Wildlife Association at 850-627-4151.

Bainbridge

All non-emergency City of Bainbridge offices will be closed Wednesday.

Residential trash collection will be adjusted because of the holiday. Wednesday's route will be collected Thursday, and Thursday's route will be collected Friday.

Thomasville and Thomas County

City of Thomasville administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, but garbage collection schedules will remain unchanged.

Both City of Thomasville and Thomas County residential and commercial refuse customers who normally have Wednesday collection should place their containers curbside by 7 a.m.

The city's Utilities Response Center will continue operating around the clock and can be reached at 229-227-5499.

Other Thomasville facilities will maintain the following schedules Wednesday:

Landfill: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Country Oaks Golf Course: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Municipal Airport: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tee times are recommended for Country Oaks Golf Course and can be scheduled by calling 229-225-4333.

Valdosta

City of Valdosta offices will be closed Wednesday.

The city's Sanitation Division will collect garbage from green roll-out cans on Veterans Day, but bulk items and yard trash will not be collected until Thursday, Nov. 12, when regular service resumes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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