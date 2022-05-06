Verdict reached in 2019 shooting at a movie theatre parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A person was found guilty of multiple offenses related to a shooting in 2019.

Goidia L. Porter was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

At the time of the incident, Porter was age 16 and the victim was also a teenager.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 7, 2019, a group of teenagers went to Regal Movie Theater to watch a movie.

Regal Movie Theater is located on Governor’s Square Boulevard.

The state noted witnesses said hours before the movie, Porter was seen "showing off a firearm."

Porter and the victim were at the same movie. The victim and Porter were not close acquaintances, but knew each other from social media.

At the end of the movie, Porter and the victim were seen in the parking lot exchanging words.

The State Attorney’s Office says the defendant shot the victim twice and ran away.

The victim was shot once in the foot and once in the chest and died at the scene.

Law Enforcement officials found the defendant based upon witness descriptions and identification.

Law Enforcement obtained a search warrant for Porter's residence and located the clothes he wore during the shooting as well as the firearm that that he used.

Porter testified in his own defense and claimed self-defense.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Porter’s testimony was impeached or brought into question because of prior statements made by Porter.

Physical evidence and witnesses’ statements conflicted with Porter’s statements.

During the two-day jury trial, the state attorney played a jail phone call that included a rap song by Porter “bragging about the murder.”

Porter faces a minimum of 25 years to life sentence in state prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15.