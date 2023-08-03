Valdosta Citizens Police Academy looking for participants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Connecting the community with the police who work to keep them safe.

Valdosta's Citizens Police Academy is returning for its 38th session. Right now, they're looking for people to sign up for the program.

It's all about connecting neighbors with officers. Here's what you need to know:

The program is eight weeks long.

It takes place Thursday nights between 6 and 8.

Students learn about the K-9 Unit, Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Processing.

You'll also get the chance to experience a firearms training simulator, ride along with patrol officers, and tour all parts of the department.

The class is free of charge.

You do have to apply to be part of the Academy, because class size is limited.

You can contact Officer Randall Hancock for information on how to apply at 229-293-3090, or you can email him at rhancock@valdostacity.com.