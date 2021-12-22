Valdosta to host Christmas tree recycling event

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County announced the return of its annual "Bring One for the Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event.

Trees collected will go through the recycling process to make mulch and potting soil, according to the city.

City of Valdosta residents can drop off their trees at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., or place trees by the street on the day of their sanitation pickup.

Residents in Lowndes County can drop trees off at any of the following locations:

Deep South Collection Center, 345 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

Advanced Disposal Lakes Collection Center, 4758 Loch Laurel Road

Advanced Disposal Pine Grove Collection Center, 4040 Pine Grove Road

Sites will begin accepting drop offs Dec. 26 and will end Jan. 7.

Questions can be directed to the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at (229)259-3548 or the Lowndes County Public Information Office at (229)671-2491.