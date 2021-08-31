Valdosta police investigate assault on child under the age of 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Valdosta police are investigating an alleged assault on a child under the age of 1.

According to VPD, on August 30, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., VPD officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after staff at the hospital called 911 to report a child under the age of 1 brought to the emergency room with serious internal injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, detectives and crime scene personnel also responded the report states.

The detective's investigation found that 23-year-old Alexander Mills Culbreth was watching the child at a residence in the 400 block of Canna Drive while the mother of the child was at work.

The report states when the mother got home from work she realized something was wrong with her child and she took her to the hospital. Once at the hospital, tests showed that the child had fractures to the skull and internal injuries consistent with an assault.

The child was life-flighted to a hospital in Florida, where she is listed in serious condition.

VPD said evidence collected by detectives and crime scene personnel showed that Culbreth was responsible for the injuries to the child.

Culbreth was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on two felonies: aggravated battery and aggravated child molestation.

VPD says further charges will be forthcoming on Culbreth, as the investigation is continuing.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.