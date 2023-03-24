Valdosta Police Department: Third person wanted in connection to a shooting last month turns self in

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Wednesday that a third person turned himself in to the Lowndes County jail in relation to a shooting on Feb. 26.

The Valdosta Police Department said Trevion Isael McGee, age 18, was wanted by the police department since March 3 and turned himself in to the Lowndes County jail Wednesday.

The police department obtained arrest warrants for McGee for two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The shooting incident was one of two that occurred during the early morning hours of Feb. 26 on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bemiss Road.

Three people were injured during the shootings and have been released from the hospital.

Two other people were arrested in connection to the shootings.

The police department said more charges and arrests are pending.