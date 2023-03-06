Teenager among two arrested in Valdosta shooting incidents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A teenager was one of two people arrested in relation to shootings last month.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, it obtained arrest warrants on March 3 for 17-year-old Omar White for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Feb. 28, arrest warrants were obtained for 20-year-old Zontavious Sipplen for two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The police department said during the early morning hours of Feb. 26, its officers responded to separate shooting incidents.

Officers first went to the 400 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive after receiving information that a person had been shot.

A 16-year-old male victim was transported by a friend to the South Georgia Medical Center.

Emergency dispatch then received information of the second shooting.

A second shooting occurred at the 2500 block of Bemiss Road.

When VPD officers arrived to Bemiss Road, two 17-year-old males were discovered with gunshot wounds.

Officers tended to both victims until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel arrived. Both victims were transported to the South Georgia Medical Center by EMS.

VPD confirmed that the three victims were treated and released from the hospital.

The police department said its investigation confirmed the two incidents were related.

The police department said its investigation is ongoing.