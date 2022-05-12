Valdosta Police Department makes arrest in shooting incident at local bar

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department says it has made an arrest stemming from a shooting outside a bar.

VPD says its arrested 22-year-old Brandon R. Davis, a Black male who is a resident of Jacksonville, Florida.

Davis was arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges and is in the Lowndes County jail.

The Valdosta Police Department says through its investigation, Davis was identified as the suspect who allegedly was involved in an altercation during the early morning hours May 6 that led to multiple firearms being discharged outside of Kave, which is located on the 1800 block of Jerry Jones Drive.

According to an updated incident report by Valdosta Police Department, Davis was involved in an altercation with one of the victims.

The report claims Davis displayed his weapon and began shooting towards that victim.

As the shots began, people began running, which led to two additional people being shot.

Davis was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated battery, robbery by sudden snatching and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony.

The report notes one victim has been released from the hospital, while two other victims remain at the hospital in stable condition.

“Our detectives did a great job going through evidence and following-up on all the information they received. This was a tragic and unnecessary incident. When the offender shot into a crowded parking lot, with people running in different directions, the situation could have been so much worse.” Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.