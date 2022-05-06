Three people injured during shooting in Valdosta early Friday morning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to three people injured early Friday morning.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Release report at 12:37 a.m., its officers responded to the parking lot located at the 1800 block of Jerry Jones Drive.

Emergency dispatch received multiple calls of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two people had been taken to a local hospital.

Citizens delivered the two people to the hospital in their vehicles.

A third victim approached an officer and notified the officer of their gunshot injury. The report says the officer transported the third victim to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials determined that there was an altercation between individuals at the entrance of a bar named Krave.

The altercation led to multiple gunshots fired. Of the three victims injured, VPD says one person is in stable condition, while two others are in serious condition.

The report did not announce any arrests or persons of interest.

The Valdosta Police Department says detectives are actively investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information, contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145.