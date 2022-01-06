Valdosta Police Department makes arrest in homicide incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department says it made an arrest in a murder investigation.

According to a Valdosta Police Department report, Reco Jones, Jr. 18 of Lowndes County, was arrested late Wednesday night in connection to a shooting that occurred earlier in the night.

At 7:37 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to a residence on the 2400 block of University Drive after multiple calls were received by 911 about a shooting.

When officers arrived to the scene, Frederick Gillard III, 28 of Valdosta, was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The report says officers immediately began to render aid to Gillard until emergency medical services arrived on the scene.

When EMS arrived, Gillard was transported to an area hospital.

Gillard was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During its investigation, police detectives and crime scene personnel determined Gillard was also inside of the residence with a 35-year-old woman and three children; ages 1, 12 and 17.

The report notes Jones is alleged to have shot into the residence multiple times. One of the bullets struck Gillard.

With the assistance of the Hahira Police Department, Jones was located at his residence.

Evidence collected at the scene and at Jones’ residence, connected him to the shooting.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lowndes County jail.

Jones was charged with murder (felony), seven counts of aggravated assault (felony), five counts of cruelty to children in the third degree (misdemeanor) and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony (felony).

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Gillard’s family during this time. I am thankful for the assistance and dedicated work by the Hahira Police Department and our department to ensure that this dangerous individual was apprehended quickly and safely. His careless and reckless actions of shooting into an occupied house show that he has no regard for human life,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement in the report.