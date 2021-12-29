Valdosta Police captures man who escaped from Brooks County jail

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A man who escaped from the Brooks County jail is back in custody.

According to a Valdosta Police Department report, on Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. it responded to the 200 block of West End Drive after receiving information that a subject that was wanted for escaping out of Brooks County jail was at the location.

The report from the Valdosta Police added that upon the officers arrival, the offender, identified as Peter Mitchell, fled the area on foot.

Officers surrounded the area while a Valdosta Police Department K-9 searched for Mitchell.

A short time later, the K-9 located Mitchell hiding in a creek submerged under the water.

Mitchell, a resident of Quitman, was removed from the creek and later transported to Lowndes County jail.

“These officers did a great job working together to locate and arrest this offender preventing him from escaping the justice system,” Valdosta Police Department Captain Scottie Johns said in a statement.