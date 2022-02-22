Valdosta man facing aggravated assault, gun charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A resident of Valdosta is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident on Feb. 14.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Information release report, 25-year-old Shabrie Overchalk was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Feb. 14, Valdosta Police Department officers were sent to 700 block of Habersham Road.

The report notes 911 personnel received several calls of a vehicle speeding in the residential area while a passenger in the vehicle shot towards a home.

Officers went to a home and discovered no one had been injured by the gunfire.

Law enforcement officials were able to determine during its investigation that Overchalk had been in an argument with an individual at the residence earlier the day of the incident.

The report notes law enforcement was able to collect surveillance video from the neighborhood to identify the vehicle and placed Overchalk in the passenger side of the vehicle.

The report adds law enforcement received an anonymous tip about an individual bragging about doing a “drive-by shooting and was preparing to do it again”.

The person alleged to be bragging was identified as Overchalk.

Overchalk was taken to Lowndes County jail on Feb. 18.

“This is a great example of teamwork by citizens and our detectives. Working together, detectives were able to obtain information to obtain arrest warrants and get this dangerous person off of the streets before he could do another shooting,” according to a statement attributed to Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan.