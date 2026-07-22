Valdosta Fire Department responds to vehicle fire that spread to 2 buildings on Marion Street

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Valdosta Fire Department is on scene at an active fire incident in the 1000 block of Marion Street.

Authorities say a vehicle fire spread to two adjacent buildings, prompting an emergency response. The scene is currently being mitigated.

Residents and drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

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