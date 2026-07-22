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Valdosta Fire Department responds to vehicle fire that spread to 2 buildings on Marion Street

VALDOSTA FIRE
VALDOSTA FIRE DEPARTMENT
VALDOSTA FIRE
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TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Valdosta Fire Department is on scene at an active fire incident in the 1000 block of Marion Street.

Authorities say a vehicle fire spread to two adjacent buildings, prompting an emergency response. The scene is currently being mitigated.

Residents and drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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