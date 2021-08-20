Valdosta City Schools to offer virtual, in-person learning options

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta City Schools will offer both in-person instruction and online for all students beginning Monday, August 30, 2021.

VCS says the move was made because "the health and safety of our students, staff and families is always a top priority."

Parents and guardians who wish to elect the Virtual Learning option should complete one registration form for each child who will participate in Virtual Learning.

The form will be located at www.gocats.org.

Virtual Learning registration will open Friday, August 20, at 4:00 p.m. If you are not able to complete the registration form online, please go to your child’s school during a scheduled Chromebook pickup time to complete the registration form.

All Virtual Learning Registration Forms are to be submitted online no later than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Students who wish to remain in school face-to-face should continue coming to school wearing their masks. Still have questions, click on the VCS Virtual Options presentation or contact Mrs. Joyce Dean, virtual learning coordinator at (229) 671-6063.