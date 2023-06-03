Valdosta City Schools District board of education approves Craig Lockhart as superintendent

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta City Schools District is getting a new superintendent.

Friday, the Valdosta Board of Education announced it voted to approve Dr. Craig Lockhart as the district's superintendent.

He's the 11th superintendent in the history of Valdosta City Schools.

He will be officially sworn in until June 27.

Dr. Lockhart is currently superintendent of the Dooly County School System.

Lockhart will succeed William "Todd" Cason, who retired as Valdosta City Schools superintendent in December.

After Cason's retirement, Alvin Hudson served as the interim superintendent.