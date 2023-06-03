Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Valdosta City Schools District board of education approves Craig Lockhart as superintendent

The Valdosta City Schools District is getting a new superintendent. Friday, the Valdosta Board of Education voted to approve Dr. Craig Lockhart as superintendent.
060223 Craig lockhart valdosta city schools superintendent new.png
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 15:34:01-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta City Schools District is getting a new superintendent.

Friday, the Valdosta Board of Education announced it voted to approve Dr. Craig Lockhart as the district's superintendent.

He's the 11th superintendent in the history of Valdosta City Schools.

He will be officially sworn in until June 27.

Dr. Lockhart is currently superintendent of the Dooly County School System.

Lockhart will succeed William "Todd" Cason, who retired as Valdosta City Schools superintendent in December.

After Cason's retirement, Alvin Hudson served as the interim superintendent.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming