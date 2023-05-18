Craig Lockhart only finalist to become next Valdosta City Schools District superintendent

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta City Schools District's Board of Education announced Wednesday that Craig Lockhart was named the only finalist for the open position of superintendent for the school district.

Lockhart is currently the superintendent of the Dooly County Schools District; a position he was appointed to in 2018.

Dooly County is around a 90-minute drive north of the city of Valdosta.

Valdosta City Schools provided Lockhart’s application to ABC 27 Thursday and Lockhart has been in education since 1997, with stops in Birmingham City Schools District in Alabama, along with the Newton County Schools District and the Bibb County Schools District in Georgia.

William "Todd" Cason retired as Valdosta City Schools District superintendent in December.

Alvin Hudson has served as the school district’s interim superintendent.