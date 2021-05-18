Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

items.[0].image.alt
Mandel Ngan/AP
Rep. Val Demings, D, Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Congress Big Tech CEOs, Val Demings
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 09:25:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate.

That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

Demings, who gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, had been considering a run for governor in Florida.

In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project