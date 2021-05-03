Vaccine canvassing teams now targeting rural communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Canvassing crews with the state COVID-19 task force are now focused on rural communities in Leon County. They're looking to get more people vaccinated like Arnold Register.

"Why did it take so long? That's the biggest question," Said Arnold.

Although he's already been vaccinated, Register said he's thankful for the work they are doing, trying to get information out to the people who may need it.

"Then they can't say well nobody tried," said Register. "They can't say that now. If you don't want the shot well then that's up to you."

The state has reported a low number of vaccinations in it's rural communities, only seeing 18 at its clinic on Saturday in China Hill.

The Canvassing team, led by Field Director James Ollins, said the Fort Braden area has been one of the toughest areas to canvass. They spent the day talking with neighbors and encouraging them to get vaccinated at the next popup clinic that will be in their area next weekend.

"A lot of resistance," said Ollins. "Now we're not giving up, but it's tough. Very tough. And so we just gotta keep doing our job."

As for the low numbers of people coming to get their vaccines, Ollins said it's worth it if he can help just one person get vaccinated.

"It could save a family. Save a community," said Ollins. "So no that's not discouraging to me at all."

Thw Fort Braden clinic is on Saturday at the park off Blountstown Highway from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.