USDA awards hospital system in Madison County, city of Marianna grant funding

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Two entities in north Florida were awarded funding by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA announced Wednesday the Madison County Hospital Health Systems Incorporated will receive a $1 million grant, while the city of Marianna will receive a grant valued at $141,500.

The grants are via the USDA’s Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grant program.

According to the USDA, Madison County Hospital Health Systems will use the grant to purchase an Electronic Health Record System and install security upgrades for Madison County Hospital.

The USDA notes the current system at the hospital is nearing the end of its useful life.

The updated equipment will allow the hospital to strengthen capacity, streamline processes and improve tracking for COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The funding will help the hospital share data better with the local department of health and other health entities.

The city of Marianna in Jackson County plans to use the grant to purchase a nurses call station for the Marianna Nursing Home.

The USDA said the current call center at the home is more than 10 years old and does not meet current guidelines.

New equipment will help staff to serve patients during normal and abnormal times.

The funding is part of a $43 million investment to support 93 rural health care providers in 22 states by the Biden-Harris administration.

The investment is part of a program under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and supplies to rural hospitals and providers.

It will also help rural health care systems financially in the long term.

USDARD_ERHC_Grants_04_13_2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd