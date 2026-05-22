UPDATE: Suspects in 2022 Half Time Liquors shooting acquitted of murder charges

A jury partially acquitted two suspects in the deadly Half Time Liquors shooting in Tallahassee. The 2022 attack killed one person, DeMario Murray, and injured several others.

Tamylon Williams and Joseph Walker were both acquitted of their most serious charge, second-degree murder, on Thursday. But the jury found them guilty on all other charges. For Williams, that included an attempted second-degree murder charge. Both men were convicted on weapon possession counts.

The State argued Williams and Walker shot into a large crowd outside the store, killing Murray and injuring several others. The incident prompted a large law enforcement response.

The State showed body camera footage in court Wednesday.

Williams was arrested the same night as the shooting at a gas station on North Monroe Street. Walker was arrested a few days later in November by the Quincy Police Department.

The State called witnesses and introduced evidence to connect Walker and Williams to the shooting, including highlighting the number of bullets at the scene.

The defense was allowed to make their case on Thursday before handing over the case to the jury.

Motions for a mistrial were denied by the judge.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.