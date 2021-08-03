Watch
Unruly air passenger from Florida facing multiple charges

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:53 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 09:53:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police say they took her off a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport for exposing herself and becoming unruly.

According to police, an officer at the airport was notified Friday night of a disruptive passenger who was exposing herself to others on the plane.

The officer told the 41-year-old Daytona Beach Shores woman he would escort her off the plane.

Police say when she pulled away and kicked the officer, additional officers arrived to take her out of the airport.

She is facing charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, assaulting a law enforcement officer and unlawful occupancy.

