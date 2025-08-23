Understanding the importance of flood insurance during hurricane season

SHELL POINT, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane season is right at our front door; however, that brings up the question of whether it's too late to invest in flood insurance?



While Hurricane Erin didn't come over to the Big Bend, it doesn't mean we won't see one.

Even though most of Wakulla hasn't had major floods for some time, living this close to sea level makes the risk all the more prevalent.

Watch the video above to learn more if neighbors still have time to invest in flood insurance.

When it comes to homes here on the big bend we see a variety of homes on the ground and up in the air on pilings. However, the question is, does my home need insurance in case of a flood?

I spoke to an insurance agent about if neighbors still have time to get flood insurance or is it too late.

"I'm saying, you know, run, don't walk to get that coverage," said Kiersten Smith, owner of State Farm in Crawfordville.

Kiersten Smith with the State Farm in Crawfordville told me it's not too late to get coverage; however, there will be a 30-day waiting period before you can file a claim with that policy. So, if your home was flooded a day after you got your insurance, you wouldn't be able to file that claim right away.

Smith says that insurance is to protect your assets so you can continue to live life and protect you financially from devastation.

"Especially seeing what's happened in literally our neighbor next door, Perry," said Smith.v"I mean, that area, they weren't affected for a long time, and then three storms in a row, and a lot of people have experienced flooding over there. And unfortunately, a lot of people have had their claims denied because they tried to file through their homeowners, and it was a flood."

Smith recommends that if you don't know if you're covered, then reach out to an insurance agent, and they can look at your coverage.

