Two people hurt during Friday night shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Two people are hurt after a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex Friday night, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
The office announced they were investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of Southwood Plantation Road at around 8 p.m. Friday.
A spokesperson later said the gunfire happened at Apalachee Point Apartments.
The office did not release information about the extent of the victim's injuries or a potential suspect.
The spokesperson did say there is no threat to the public, and no charges are pending at this time.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing situation. We will share updates as we learn more.
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