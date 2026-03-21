Two people hurt during Friday night shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Two people are hurt after a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex Friday night, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The office announced they were investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of Southwood Plantation Road at around 8 p.m. Friday.

A spokesperson later said the gunfire happened at Apalachee Point Apartments.

The office did not release information about the extent of the victim's injuries or a potential suspect.

The spokesperson did say there is no threat to the public, and no charges are pending at this time.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing situation. We will share updates as we learn more.

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