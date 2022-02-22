Two men in custody following death of a man in southern Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two men were arrested in connection to an incident Sunday.

According to a news release from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on the 1800 block of Wax Myrtle Court.

Deputies were informed a shooting occurred.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, one person was found with life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts to save the victim, the injured man died at the scene.

Through an investigation, law enforcement officials determined 47-year-old Charles Malphurs entered the victim’s home and had a physical altercation with the victim.

The altercation led to the shooting. The report notes a second resident entered the altercation and threatened Malphurs with violence.

James McIntyre, a 32-year-old man, entered the home during the altercation, found the firearm and took it to his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office notes Malphurs is charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, armed burglary in an occupied dwelling and violation of pre-trial release.

McIntyre is charged with tampering with evidence and an outstanding warrant from Wakulla County.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact the sheriff’s office at 850-606-3300. An individual may provide anonymous information by contacting the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.