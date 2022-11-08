Two men charged with second degree murder after deadly October Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Murder charges have been filed in connection to the mass shooting event outside of several businesses on West Pensacola Street in late October.

DeMario Murray was killed when police say people started firing shots into a crowd outside of Half-Time Liquors the night of October 29th.

"My hope is that we don't ever have another incident like this again."

The State Attorney for Florida's 2nd Judicial Court, Jack Campbell, is talking about that deadly shooting incident on that took the life of DeMario Murray on October 29th. Campbell says those murder charges are the first step in bringing justice to the victims of this violence.

Monday, De'Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams Jr. we're both charged with second degree murder in Murray's death.

Court documents say they unlawfully killed Murray by shooting into a crowd with a firearm.

"We had really a tragedy for our community one young man truly innocent lost his life," said Campbell.

De'Arius Cannon was shot by officers that night after they say he refused to drop his weapon after receiving verbal commands.

An emergency bond hearing was scheduled for Monday in his case but was later cancelled due to his second degree murder charge which is not bond eligible.

Cannon's attorney claims he is not receiving proper care in jail due to his injuries.

In response, the group in charge of giving medical care at the jail says that Cannon is being seen by medical professionals in the jail, they're following hospital-based physician recommendations, and they will send him to specialty care if needed.

Tamylon Williams was seen with a rifle the night of the shooting in surveillance video from a nearby local business.

He was later arrested that night after police found the car he was seen leaving the area in.

As Tallahassee looks to crackdown on gun violence, Campbell says his office will be aggressively prosecuting and investigating shootings...especially ones like what the community saw last month. Campbell added,

"I think that shooting into a crowd demonstrates such a depraved mind without regard for human life."

Click here for more information on Cannon and Williams's involvement in the October 29th shooting incident.

