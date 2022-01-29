Two FSU buildings being probed after air quality concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is now investigating air quality concerns in another on-campus building, a week after closing the Sandels Building for similar concerns.

The Williams Building, which was built in 1927 and is home to the University's English Department, is the latest building on campus to be probed after concerns were raised about its air quality.

In an email to ABC 27, university spokeswoman Amy Farnum Patronis said that the English department is working remotely on a temporary basis while the building's conditions are examined.

The Sandels Building, built in the early 1950s, was closed last week due to concerns raised by faculty and in addition to being examined for air quality and environmental issues, radon testing is also being done.

Farnum Patronis would not say if the Williams Building was also being tested for radon as well.

While no additional buildings on campus have been closed, the university is inviting people to self-report any concerns that they have about other campus buildings.