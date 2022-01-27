Watch
FSU Sandels Building closed as precaution after air quality, environmental concerns

Posted at 6:31 PM, Jan 27, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University has closed the Sandels Building as a precaution after several faculty members raised concerns about air quality and environmental safety in the building.

The Sandels Building houses the College of Health and Human Sciences and is located on West Call Street on FSU's campus.

The university said in a statement that they have found alternate locations for classes and approved remote work for faculty and staff.

Additionally, FSU is using outside experts to conduct environmental testing, including measurements for radon. The building will remain closed until further notice, the university added.

