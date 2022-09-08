Two Crawfordville residents arrested as part of "Operation Death Dealer"

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — Two Crawfordville residents were arrested for trafficking fentanyl Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at their property.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office along with Leon County Sheriff's Office detectives, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, member of North Star Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force and K9 officers from the Florida Department of Corrections executed the warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road in Crawfordville.

The warrant was issued as part of an ongoing effort known as "Operation Death Dealer" which was started to address the rise in illegal distribution that has led to several overdoses in North Florida and throughout the state, according to Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of Curtis Ray Woodward, 27, and Candace Ashley Mermer, 36 after fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found, according to reports from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

Reports state that it was also found that during some of the illegal transactions, elementary age children were present, leading to child neglect charges.

Additional charges also stem from Woodward kicking the interior of the patrol car, head butting the cage of the vehicle and hitting a detective while attempting to forcefully exit the patrol car, reports sate.

Woodward was arrested and booked into the Wakulla County Jail on the following charges:

Trafficking in controlled substance 4 grams to 30 kilograms

Child neglect

Battery on law enforcement officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Synthetic narcotic sell

Synthetic narcotic possession

Illegal use of a two-way communication device

Mermer's charges are: