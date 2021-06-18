Two arrested in connection to June 17 North Monroe Street gas station shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of June 17 at a gas station on North Monroe Street.

One man was seriously injured as a result of the shooting that happened around 4 a.m. June 17.

The Tallahassee Police Department said that within hours of the shooting, investigators identified two suspects and warrants were approved for their arrest soon after.

The two suspects are facing charges ranging from accessory after the fact to attempted homicide, according to TPD.

21-year-old Booker Flowers Jr. was charged for attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

29-year-old Robert Mathis was charged for accessory after the fact of an attempted homicide and accessory after the fact of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

