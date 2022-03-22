Two arrested for aggravated battery, cruelty to children in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people in Valdosta are being charged with felony aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Mickeala Howard, 24, and Milton Curry, 38, were arrested after Howard's child was picked up by a representative from a Florida Adoption Center from the Hilton Garden Inn. The child is under the age of two and was transported to a children's hospital in Florida where he was listed in critical condition.

The Valdosta Police Department became involved the following day when the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services asked for assistance.

According to reports, detectives made contact with Florida law enforcement officials, who went to the hospital to check on the child. They found out that the child had several bone fractures, had a subdermal hematoma, was malnourished, and had other medical concerns.

Officers interviewed Howard and Curry and were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

This is still an active case with Florida authorities, Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services and Valdosta Police detectives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this child as he fights for his life. This is one of the worst cases of abuse that our agency has investigated in some time,” Chief Leslie Manahan