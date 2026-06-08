Two adults shot at Tallahassee lounge early Monday morning

Two people were shot at a Tallahassee lounge early Monday morning, Tallahassee Police say.

Police say the attack happened at Sharky's Lounge on Sharer Road just before 2 a.m. Investigators are working to figure out what led to the gunfire.

TPD says the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and expect both to recover.

Police say no one has been arrested at this point, but they say there is no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story.

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