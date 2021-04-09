Turner Center 34th annual Spring Into Art exhibition begins April 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announced the 34th annual Spring Into Art exhibition begins Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, June 9.

The celebratory opening gala takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 12 in the main building located at 527 N. Patterson St.

The center said the exhibition provides visual artists of all skill levels an open invitation to participate in an outstanding regional art exhibition, as well as artists and art enthusiasts to enjoy an evening of honoring local talent.

Tickets for the opening gala are $45 each and available for purchase online or by phone.

Refreshments will be provided for attendees of the gala.

The event will follow CDC recommended safety policies, including face masks, physical distancing, and limited capacity.

All artwork will remain on display to the public until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

For more information, to schedule a group tour, or to purchase tickets, call 229-247-2787 or click here.