Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rescue workers are still holding out hope they will find survivors as they head into the fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami.

The death toll stood at nine Monday. But more than 150 people remain missing in Surfside.

Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath.

He says they've found voids where there's a chance that people might have survived.

