Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble with the aid of a drone at the Champlain Towers South Condo as thick smoke from a fire within the rubble fills the air in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 28, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rescue workers are still holding out hope they will find survivors as they head into the fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami.

The death toll stood at nine Monday. But more than 150 people remain missing in Surfside.

Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath.

He says they've found voids where there's a chance that people might have survived.

