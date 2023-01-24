Trial date set for man in relation to death of Tallahassee Police Department officer Christopher Fariello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder of three family members and killing a Tallahassee Police Department officer.

According to a document filed Tuesday with the Leon County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Office, 37-year-old Tyrone D. Cleveland is set to stand trial beginning Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in a Leon County courtroom.

The trial could last up to two weeks, but on Friday, Nov. 10, court proceedings will not occur because of a court holiday.

Cleveland is accused of killing Tallahassee Police Department officer Christopher Fariello, attempted first degree murder of three family members along with several firearm and illegal drug related charges from incidents late on June 7 into the early hours of June 8, 2022.

Fariello died in a vehicle collision with Cleveland on June 8, 2022 after Cleveland allegedly shot a firearm at three family members and left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle.