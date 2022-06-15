LIVE: The Celebration of Life for fallen TPD officer Christopher Fariello

Today is the Celebration of Life for fallen TPD officer Christopher Fariello.

The processional began this morning at 9:20 a.m. and the funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The Tucker Center will open at 10 a.m. and public parking is available at the surrounding FSU parking lots and garages.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the United States and State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in Fariello's honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement.

Live Stream