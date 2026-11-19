TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 eastbound near mile marker 194 in Leon County is closed after a significant crash involving several semi-trucks this morning, sometime before 4:40 a.m.

FHP says removal of the crashed vehicles is expected to take several hours.

A temporary detour is being set up at I-10 eastbound exit 192, directing drivers to use US-90.

Travelers should follow detours and police instructions.

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