TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving FHP Trooper causes traffic jam on Blue Star Highway on Monday

MIDWAY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol is working a crash involving one of their own in Gadsden County. According to their traffic report website, the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Blueway Highway and Commerce Boulevard, near the Baymont Hotel.

This crash is causing major backups, specifically on l-10 at the 192 exit. FHP has roadblocks in place and is directing traffic. No further details have been released regarding possible injuries.

This is a developing story. SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Tatyana Purifoy, WTXL ABC 27

