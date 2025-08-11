Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving FHP Trooper causes traffic jam on Blue Star Highway on Monday

TROOPER ACCIDENT PIC 3 08112025.jpg
Tatyana Purifoy, WTXL ABC 27
TROOPER ACCIDENT PIC 3 08112025.jpg
MIDWAY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol is working a crash involving one of their own in Gadsden County. According to their traffic report website, the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Blueway Highway and Commerce Boulevard, near the Baymont Hotel.

This crash is causing major backups, specifically on l-10 at the 192 exit. FHP has roadblocks in place and is directing traffic. No further details have been released regarding possible injuries.

This is a developing story. SEE PICTURES BELOW:

TROOPER ACCIDENT PIC 2 08112025.jpg
TROOPER ACCIDENT PIC 1 08112025.jpg

