Traffic advisories released for Florida counties

The Florida Department of Transportation has released the following traffic advisories:

Leon County:

South Monroe Street (S.R. 61) Resurfacing from East Paul Russell Road to Perkins Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations. Motorists will also encounter nighttime lane closures Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 6 for drainage and paving operations.

U.S. 90 (S.R. 10) Turn Lane Extension at Mahan Drive & Fort Knox Boulevard – Motorists will encounter eastbound intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 to 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 for paving operations.

Franklin County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30) Resurfacing from East of Tilton Road to 12th Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures the week of Monday, Dec. 6 for paving operations.

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30) Resurfacing from East of the Apalachicola River Bridge to West of the Apalachicola Bay Bridge - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 6 for paving operations.

Gadsden County:

S.R. 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 6 for paving operations.



Interstate 10 Bridge Rehab Project over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Monday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 12 for painting operations.

Jefferson County:



U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 6 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Jackson County:



U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 10 for paving operations.

U.S. 90 City of Marianna Christmas Parade – U.S. 90 will be temporarily closed from Daniel Steet to Madison Street Friday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the Christmas parade.

U.S. 231 City of Alford Christmas Parade – U.S. 231 will be temporarily closed from 3rd Avenue to Park Street Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Christmas parade.

S.R. 71 City of Malone Christmas Parade – S.R. 71 will be temporarily closed from 10th Avenue to 8th Avenue Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Christmas parade.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines double when workers are present.