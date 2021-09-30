TPD, TMH 'Go Pink' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare “Go Pink” for October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

TPD is going pink for the entire month from social media to the badges and patches that adorn officers’ uniforms to raise awareness and increase education of breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is something that is near and dear to my heart after it hit close to home last year,” Chief Lawrence Revell said. “TPD is HERE for the community, not only to protect and serve but to also support initiatives like this that can have such an impact on those around us.”

“Go Pink” will kick off with a vehicle unveiling on Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. at TPD Headquarters, located at 234 East Seventh Avenue.

Following the brief program, there will be a pink patch pop-up shop on the front steps of TPD from 10 a.m. to noon to raise awareness and funds for research. The community is invited to stop by and purchase a pink patch for $10, check or cash only.

TPD hopes to raise $45,000 through this effort to benefit local nonprofits and the American Cancer Society.

Since starting the pink patch effort late this summer, TPD has already raised close to $4,000.

“The Tallahassee Memorial cancer team is thrilled to once again partner with TPD to raise awareness for breast cancer through the Go Pink initiative,” shared Kathy Brooks, Administrator of Oncology Services at TMH. “In addition to showing our support for breast cancer survivors and those still fighting, Go Pink gives us an opportunity to educate our community on breast cancer signs and symptoms and resources available locally. Early detection is key when it comes to beating breast cancer, so the more awareness we raise, the more lives we save.”

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer will affect 1 in 8 women in the United States throughout their lifetime. Many of those women live in our community and are our family, friends and neighbors.

Attendees will be asked to follow health safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include social distancing and wearing a mask.