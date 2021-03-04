TPD: 1 suspect caught after armed robbery on Magnolia Drive Wednesday, 1 still missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect after an aggravated battery and robbery on Wednesday.

TPD says the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Magnolia Drive.

The suspects allegedly attacked the victim with a metal object causing non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

One suspect was arrested a short time after the attack, but a second suspect fled on foot.

Investigators say they have reasons to believe multiple witnesses caught the incident on video.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Additionally, witnesses may submit videos or photos to TPD using this link: https://bit.ly/3eaocxu.

