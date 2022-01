TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to an incident synopsis provided by the Tallahassee Police Department on Friday afternoon, TPD officers responded to a shooting at Springfield Apartments on Thursday afternoon at 1700 Joe Louis Street.

The summary adds the victim and the suspect got into a verbal altercation.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.