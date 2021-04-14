TPD releases body camera footage from April 8 fatal officer-involved shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is releasing a redacted version of the body cam footage from the fatal officer-involved shooting on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

This marks the fourth time a Tallahassee Police Officer has fatally fired their gun in the field since March 2020. TPD said releasing the footage is part of its commitment to transparency and fulfilling its pledge to the public.

According to TPD, an officer shot and killed an armed man after he hit an officer with his car and held a couple hostage in their apartment before jumping out of a window and threatened another officer with a weapon.

“Since becoming Chief, I made a promise that I will continue to stand by,” said Police Chief Lawrence Revell. “That promise was to provide accurate and timely information to the community. Situations like these impact everyone, from the officers involved to the citizens. The release of this video is intended to help the public better understand the chain of events that led to these unfortunate circumstances.”

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with TPD policy.

At this time, the investigation remains open and active.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office and presented to a Grand Jury.

WARNING: What you are about to see and hear could be considered disturbing to some



